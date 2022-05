Mother's Day 2022: Treat mom to an Illinois Made gift this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day is on Sunday. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for mom, you can find it and support local businesses at the same time.The Illinois of Tourism has a program called Illinois Made. It highlights the different small businesses and artisans around the state.Illinois Made first started in 2016 and now includes more than 200 makers.The program released a Mother's Day Gift Guide, which you can find here . It includes gift ideas from all over the state that you can buy for mom.