Mother's Day 2022: Treat mom to an Illinois Made gift this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mother's Day is on Sunday. If you're still looking for the perfect gift for mom, you can find it and support local businesses at the same time.
The Illinois of Tourism has a program called Illinois Made. It highlights the different small businesses and artisans around the state.
Illinois Made first started in 2016 and now includes more than 200 makers.
The program released a Mother's Day Gift Guide, which you can find here. It includes gift ideas from all over the state that you can buy for mom.
