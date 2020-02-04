White Castle expects record turnout this Valentine's Day

Make this Valentine's Day special by "sliding" in to a local White Castle restaurant.
Now in its 29th year, the fast-food chain is once again offering what it calls a "one-of-a-kind dining experience" at participating restaurants in 14 states, including Illinois.
But make room for other "cravers" because White Castle is expecting a record turnout of more than 30,000 people this year.
The restaurants will be decorated with balloons, colorful centerpieces, and photo backdrops where guests can take selfies.
Limited reservations are still available through OpenTable's app or Website.
