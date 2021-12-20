White House tours turns into wedding proposal for Mundelein couple

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLS) -- Christmas came a bit earlier than expected for one Chicago-area couple, with a surprise fit only for the White House."Ever since we met, like, everything has just been so easy and straightforward. Just, I found love real fast and I knew she was the person I was looking for," said Michael Sayre.Sayre took a leap of faith during what his girlfriend, Jennifer, thought was just a tour of the White House Wednesday."He gets down on a knee, and I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, you're doing this? Ok,'" Jennifer Jafari recalled.And just like that, the Mundelein couple, who have been dating for more than a year, set their plans to unite in marriage."I was planning on proposing to Jennifer over the Christmas holiday and I thought, 'Well, I'm at The White House. Why not see if I can make it work,'" Sayre said.He did just that with the help of some White House staff while his twin kids, Jocelyn and Wesley, were at his side."We we're actually keeping the secret the whole entire time. So, it was so hard," said Sayre's 9-year-old Jocelyn.Sayre pulled off his presidential proposal within the White House's family dining room."Because the theme of that room is family, and they just go through and talk about how families are different. You have the family you're born into, the family you choose, the family that you make, so I just thought that theme was perfect," Sayre said.Perfect because their future union means their blended family will only grow."I was happy because I know that my mom is happy," said Jafari's 16-year-old daughter, Candace.The family now has an extra special memory during Christmas time"He's just the best guy I've ever met. Like, he really is," Jafari said."Awww, you're the best two," Sayre added.The couple said they don't yet know when they'll have their wedding but if you ask one of their kids, well, they are hoping for either in spring or fall.