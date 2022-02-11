Whitney Houston death: 10 years since superstar died from drug-related accidental drowning

It's hard to believe, but it's been ten years since Whitney Houston died.The singer first popped up on most people's radar in the 1980s when she recorded a long string of celebrated pop hits.That career carried her into the 1990s.It also helped kick start an acting career that saw her co-star alongside Kevin Costner in 1992's "The Bodyguard."Houston's rendition of Dolly Parton's "I Will Always Love You" on that film's soundtrack earned her Grammy awards for "Record of the Year" and "Best Pop Vocal Performance."By the 2000s, fans watched the singer sink into addiction and a turbulent marriage to fellow singer Bobby Brown.Much of that troubled relationship and its associated problems were made public in the reality T.V. show "Being Bobby Brown."On February 11, 2012, Houston died from a drug-related accidental drowning. She was just 48 years old.