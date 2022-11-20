Mother of organ donor meets man who received her daughter's heart

Amber Morgan's daughter Andreona Williams was 20 years old when she died in 2018 from asthma complications.

Andreona Williams' family donated her organs, saving three lives, including Tom Johnson of Kankakee, who was suffering with congestive heart failure.

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- An incredible reunion in Chicago brought together the mother of an organ donor and the organ recipient.

Amber Morgan's daughter Andreona Williams was 20 years old when she died in 2018 from asthma complications.

Saturday, Morgan got to meet the man who received her daughter's heart.

Williams' family donated her organs, saving three lives, including Tom Johnson of Kankakee, who was suffering with congestive heart failure after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy as a child.

Johnson was on the transplant waiting list for 18 months before receiving WIlliams' heart at Chicago's Loyola University Medical Center, according to Indiana Donor Network.

ALSO SEE: Former Wheaton Warrenville South star athlete gives gift of life after deadly fall

Morgan was able to listen to her daughter's heart beating inside Johnson's chest.

Four years into his second chance at life, Johnson, who is a retired nurse, respiratory therapist and healthcare IT manager, has celebrated 45 years of marriage and many holidays with family. Johnson has attended countless grandchildren's baseball games and dance recitals.

"Today, I can play with my five grandkids, something I wasn't able to do before," he said.

Johnson first wrote to Morgan around Chritsmas in 2019, thanking her and her family for making their donation decision.

RELATED: US records historic milestone of 1 millionth organ transplant

He also sent a second letter but didn't hear back from Williams' family until last week.

That's when Morgan responded with an idea. For her son's 16th birthday, she wanted to surprise him with an in-person meeting with Johnson, which is an extremely rare event between an organ transplant recipient and a donor family, the organization said.

The families reunions were delayed, partially due to the pandemic.