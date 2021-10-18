Amber Alert Wisconsin: 3-year-old still missing after Milwaukee homicide suspect found dead: police

MIKWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 3-year-old boy named Major P. Harris. An update released by the Wisconsin Crime Network Sunday night, Oct. 17, revealed that the missing child, Major P Harris, is still missing.However, the homicide suspect in this case has reportedly been found dead by Milwaukee police,reported.The Milwaukee Police Department announced Sunday night Oct. 17, that at approximately 4:01 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee police officers approached a house near 31st and Custer that authorities believed to contain the suspect.Police say that around fifteen minutes after Milwaukee police arrived at that house, at least two gunshots were fired that are believed by officers to have been initiated from within the house.Authorities reportedly made entry into the house soon thereafter and located the homicide suspect with an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound.Milwaukee police say no law enforcement officer discharged a firearm at any time during the incident.Police say that missing child, Major P Harris, is the son of a homicide victim who was found deceased near 37th and Clarke.Authorities report that the vehicle of interest, 2008 black Chevrolet Equinox, SUV, WI plate ABE2804 has not yet been located.Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.