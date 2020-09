EMBED >More News Videos An 18-year-old man grabbed Walgreens employee Olga Calderon by the neck as she stocked shelves and stabbed her multiple times, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is facing criticism from her opponent over a deadly stabbing at a Wicker Park Walgreens.Sincere Williams, 18, allegedly stabbed Olga Calderon to death one week ago, according to Chicago Police.Police believe he's also responsible for other crimes in the area.Judge Pat O'Brien says Williams' criminal history should have prevented him from being out on the streets.ABC7 has reached out to Foxx's office for comment but have yet to hear back.