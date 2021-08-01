World Wiffle Ball Championships return to Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 42nd Annual World Wiffle Ball Championship returns to south suburban Midlothian this month.
Wiffle ball is similar to baseball that can be played indoors and outdoors. Teams have to pay in order to participate, but it's free to watch the tournament.
Money raised will benefit the South Suburban Humane Society; The event is happening August 14- 15 starting at 9 a.m. both days at Memorial Park in Midlothian.
Teams have until August 1st to register.
