Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to give away $80K in groceries Wednesday

Wilson planning gas giveaway on July 9
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is planning to give away $80,000 in groceries to Chicago residents.

Shoppers will get $25 each until the $80,000 has been spent.

Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food giveaway amid rising prices

It starts at 9 a.m. at the following Chicago Cermak Fresh Market stores across the city.

-3311 W 26th St.
-,6623 N Damen Ave.

-5129 W Belmont Ave.
-4000 W Diversey Ave.

Wilson is also planning on a gas giveaway on July 9.
