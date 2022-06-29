Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson to give away $80K in groceries Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is planning to give away $80,000 in groceries to Chicago residents.
Shoppers will get $25 each until the $80,000 has been spent.
It starts at 9 a.m. at the following Chicago Cermak Fresh Market stores across the city.
-3311 W 26th St.
-,6623 N Damen Ave.
-5129 W Belmont Ave.
-4000 W Diversey Ave.
Wilson is also planning on a gas giveaway on July 9.
