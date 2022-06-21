Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food donation amid rising prices

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson announced Tuesday he's donating $2 million in gas and food to assist with rising prices.He's holding an event downtown Tuesday morning.Gas costs an average of $4.968 per gallon nationwide, according to the AAA. The average price in Illinois is $5.499 per gallon."I recognize that soaring inflation is causing pain on household budgets throughout Illinois. Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high. Lower income families spend approximately 77% of their income on necessities. Inflation is eroding the savings of many Americans. In fact, the costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent and fruits and vegetables 8 percent. Residents in Chicago are paying the highest gas prices in the state of Illinois. The average cost of gas in Chicago per gallon is $6.044, last year the average cost was $3.705. I see and hear the pain of my fellow citizens and I must help," Wilson said in a statement. "I am calling on other wealthy individuals to assist our citizens in this time of great need. Also, I renew my call on Governor Pritzker, and Mayor Lightfoot to temporarily suspend the state and city portion of the gas tax. This can be done for 90 days and will provide significant relief to our residents."