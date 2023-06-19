Man killed in unincorp. Willowbrook Juneteenth celebration shooting that injured 22 ID'd

The man killed in an unincorporated Willowbrook, IL shooting near Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 Sunday has been identified.

DuPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The man killed in a shooting that left 22 others injured early Sunday morning near southwest suburban Willowbrook has been identified.

Reginald Meadows, 31, of Willowbrook died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the DuPage County Coroner's Office said Monday morning.

He was among 23 shot in a strip mall parking lot that remained blocked off to customers Monday morning.

Investigators described the incident as a "peaceful Juneteenth gathering Saturday, turned violent."

Cellphone video shows the moments after gunfire unleashed on the parking lot, near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane in unincorporated Willowbrook.

People can be seen running and ducking for cover.

"Last year, me and my kids were here, and it was nice. They were residents, a bunch of families out, they had a DJ, and it was a good time celebrating Juneteenth in the neighborhood. But for some reason this year, just really got out of hand," neighbor Jenilynn Humble said. "I came out earlier in the night, and it felt a little rowdy, it felt off. So I ended up going in the house about 15 minutes later. I heard a lot of gunshots going off, scary."

DuPage County sheriff's deputies said they were monitoring the Juneteenth gathering Saturday that began about 6 p.m.

They were called away briefly for a 911 call, when deputies heard the gunshots and immediately returned.

Victims were taken to multiple hospitals in DuPage, Cook and Will counties.

Their ages were still unknown Monday.

DuPage County officials did not immediately share any information about who might be responsible for the shooting.

They are still in the process of interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video.