5 shot near Lincoln Park Zoo on Stockton, CPD says

Several people were shot early Saturday morning near the Lincolns Park Zoo, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least five people were wounded in a shooting in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

This happened early Saturday morning in the 1900 block of N. Stockton, not far from the Lincoln Park Zoo.

Four men self-transported to Northwestern Hospital where they are now listed in critical condition, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old woman was also transported to the hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

Investigators were still on the scene this morning just feet from where a farmers market is also taking place.

It's not yet clear what led to the shooting. Police say the victims are not cooperating with the investigation.