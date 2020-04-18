Coronavirus: Wilmette, Highland Park join Chicago suburbs ordering residents to wear face masks in public

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two more Chicago suburbs are joining the growing trend of requiring people to wear face masks in public during the coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Highland Park is requiring residents to wear face masks when engaging in certain essential activities, starting Monday.
Mayor Nancy Rotering issued the order Friday, joining Skokie, Glenview and Cicero in mandating face coverings.
Highland Park's order requires individuals to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth while working in essential businesses, shopping for groceries or supplies, visiting a health care professional and riding in public transportation, taxis or rideshares.
There are exceptions, most importantly when wearing a covering poses a greater health, safety or security risk, the city said.
The order does not apply to any children younger than age 2, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The village of Wilmette has also moved to make wearing a mask a requirement, not just a recommendation.
Village President Bob Bielinski has signed an amended disaster declaration that requires the use of cloth face coverings for any workers or customers at an essential business as well as for riding public transportation.
Masks won't be required outdoors or in a personal car.
The face covering requirement will go into effect Monday.
Glenview, Cicero and Skokie have all mandated residents and visitors to mask up for trips to essential businesses like grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The idea is not to be punitive, but to help everybody take care of themselves, stay healthy," said Skokie Mayor George Van Dusen.
The village's mayor said those caught without a mask will receive gentle reminders, rather than fines.
Gov. JB Pritzker has said he's considering a related order.
While there is a push for masks, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines remind parents that infants or toddlers under the age of 2 should not wear a mask because they could suffocate.
