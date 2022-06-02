Wilmette police: Anti-Semitic packets found in driveways

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- Packets filled with anti-Semitic hate speech were found in five driveways in north suburban Wilmette Wednesday.Police said the content is similar to packets found in Glencoe, Kenilworth, Winnetka and Highland Park last April.Police said the packets had flyers with anti-Semitic images and language.The packets appeared to be distributed at random, police said."The Village Board and I absolutely reject these acts of antisemitism against our community," Wilmette Village President Senta Plunkett said. "We strive to foster an inclusive community and are both saddened and disgusted by these actions in Wilmette and our neighboring communities. In no uncertain terms, we denounce all forms of hate speech and stand by our Jewish neighbors."