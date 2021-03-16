ABC7's Windy City Live features special St. Patrick's Day edition, Wednesday, March 17

CHICAGO -- Everybody's Irish on St. Patrick's Day and that's why Windy City LIVE will carry on the celebration, even without a parade during a St. Patrick's Day special edition, Wednesday, March 17. Windy City LIVE, is Chicago's top-rated talk and entertainment show, hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini, airing weekdays at 1 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. on ABC 7.
Now celebrating their 95th anniversary, the Shannon Rovers Pipe Band are part of a rich Irish musical tradition in Chicago, a "must have" for every momentous occasion in the city. In a special feature, Windy City LIVE looks at the history of the Shannon Rovers, who began as Irish immigrants from the banks of the Shannon River in Ireland. Not only are they a staple for Irish weddings, funerals, parties and parades, but they've played for multiple presidents including George W. Bush and Barack Obama. They have even played for the pope. This retrospective on the Shannon Rovers will be punctuated by a special Windy City LIVE St. Patrick's Day Shannon Rovers performance.
The precision and artistry of Irish step dancing is something to behold. The Trinity Irish Dancers have been jigging and performing for nearly 40 years, winning more world titles for the United States than any other North American School. In this hour special, Chicago's renowned Irish dance company will entertain viewers with two performances - one from their talented teen dancers and the second, sure to delight, from dancers under the age of 10. Also featured will be internet sensation Morgan Bullock, recognized as one of the Top 50 dancers at the World Irish Dance Championships.
She is the reigning St. Patrick's Day Parade Queen, and even without a parade, her Irish eyes are still smiling. Queen Kari McClowry is a Naperville native with a proud legacy of royalty, both her grandmother and aunt were prior queens. A hospice social worker, McClowry lost her father to cancer and dedicated her 2020 crowning to her dad. She was able to complete only a few official duties before the pandemic hit but is honored to represent the Irish community and to be featured on Windy City LIVE.
Windy City LIVE will explore the Irish American Heritage Center, which served as the beautiful backdrop for the performances. Located on Chicago's North Side, the center's auditorium hosts concerts and features a massive ballroom, Irish pub, museum and the Irish Heritage Library. Irish American Heritage Center President Nicole McDonagh-Tueffel will talk about what makes this museum such an important part of Chicago history and entertainment.
Even without a parade there is still an honorary grand marshal worth recognizing: Father Tom Hurley, pastor of historic Old St. Patrick's Church. Father Hurley talks about the parish's efforts to stay connected with parishioners, mitigate the hunger and emotional toll in the community resulting from the pandemic.
In addition, Michele Scaccia, marketing director for the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade, will provide some colorful history of the St. Patrick's Day Parade through the years.
