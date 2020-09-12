Spiaggia's Rachael Lowe hosts monthly virtual wine tastings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is still time to fire up the grill for a backyard barbeque.
Kick it up a notch by pairing the meal with some of the best red wines for summer.
The beverage director of Spiaggia, Rachael Lowe is hosting a Virtual Wine Tasting, Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The James Beard Award finalist hosts a tasting once a month.
This month features wines that represent the famous region of Tuscany.
Wine can elevate certain flavors in foods, according to Lowe.
"Wine and food go hand in hand," Lowe said. "Acidity and tannins in wine will often counteract or compliment."
Tickets are $75 per person. Reservations can be made HERE.
