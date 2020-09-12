Food & Drink

Spiaggia's Rachael Lowe hosts monthly virtual wine tastings

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is still time to fire up the grill for a backyard barbeque.

Kick it up a notch by pairing the meal with some of the best red wines for summer.

The beverage director of Spiaggia, Rachael Lowe is hosting a Virtual Wine Tasting, Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The James Beard Award finalist hosts a tasting once a month.

This month features wines that represent the famous region of Tuscany.

Wine can elevate certain flavors in foods, according to Lowe.

"Wine and food go hand in hand," Lowe said. "Acidity and tannins in wine will often counteract or compliment."

Tickets are $75 per person. Reservations can be made HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagonear north sidesummer foodssummervirtual viewing partygrillingalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 800 nurses strike at University of Illinois Hospital
Man, woman killed, 3 others wounded in South Austin shooting
ISP Trooper struck by hit and run driver in stolen car
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
Toots Hibbert, beloved reggae star, dead at 77
DuPage County sees uptick in COVID cases, deaths
Show More
Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns
$50K reward offered in Chicago postal worker shooting
Man shot by Antioch teen during Kenosha protest still remembers screams
BGA publishes Illinois ethics reform agenda
Chicago Weather: Showers, a few storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News