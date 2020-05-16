DuPage River searched in Winfield after woman with autism goes missing

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are searching the DuPage River in Winfield for a young woman with autism who was swept away by the water.

Officials said the 18-year-old went missing near Winfield and Oakwood roads, right along the west branch of the DuPage River around 5:45 p.m.

Forest Preserve officials said the woman was with two dogs at the time she went missing, but one of the dogs has been recovered. The woman and the other dog both remain missing.

Drones and boats have been deployed in the search, while firefighters and police are combing the banks of the river, searching with dogs.

Officials said the woman was visiting the forest preserve when she was swept away.
