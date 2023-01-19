Bodycam footage shows rescue crews save woman whose car was submerged in icy pond | WATCH

A sheriff's deputy is seen in the video helping as Milwaukee firefighters worked to free the woman, who was sitting in water up to her chest.

CHICAGO -- New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in an icy pond in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was obtained by WISN on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.

A sheriff's deputy is seen in the video helping as Milwaukee firefighters worked to free the woman, who was sitting in water up to her chest.

The video shows one firefighter breaking her side windows and opening the driver's door. Then it shows them using a rope to wrap around her during the rescue.

Several times, deputies are heard commenting on how cold it is outside.

The temperature that night was -22 with the windchill. Frostbite can set in within 30 minutes and someone submerged in water could get hypothermia within minutes.