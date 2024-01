Fort Wayne, Indiana police officer rescues 2 dogs from icy pond: VIDEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Body camera footage captured the moment an officer saved two dogs from a pond in Indiana.

Police said it happened Sunday morning at Reservoir Park in Fort Wayne.

The two black Labrador retrievers couldn't get out of the icy water.

The police officer helped them up, and then got them away from the water.

The Labs were taken to a city shelter with the hope they'll be returned to an owner or get adopted.

