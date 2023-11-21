Durham boy who fought leukemia gets surprise Walt Disney World trip at special 'Wish' screening

DURHAM, N.C. -- Five-year-old Everett Carpenter battled through leukemia for nearly two years.

Nearly nine months since his last treatment Everett received one big wish Monday night with the help of Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina and Walt Disney World.

"We took him to Disneyland during his treatment and he got really sick during it. So he wasn't able to enjoy it. And so we thought maybe doing that again because he loves Lightning McQueen. And so taking a train to Disney World was our wish," said Miranda Carpenter, Everett's Mom.

The big reveal unfolded in a big way.

Everett's family was invited to a special screening of Disney's new animated musical, "Wish", where they quickly learned that no wish is ever too big to dream.

" "It's overwhelming and really, really happy and I can cry. Just to get this to this point," said Everett's mom as she fought back tears.

The family was surrounded by Make-A-Wish alumni and Make-A-Wish supporters. These were about 20 families who had their wish granted to Disney World in the last three years.

"A wish is really a break," said Jackie Jordan with Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina. "It's a moment in time for the family to just be together and it gives them an opportunity to just forget some of the struggles that they have been dealing with. It inspires children to dream and to think big and to wish."

Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina serves the 49 counties from the Triangle to the Coast. The wish-granting foundation works every day to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Jordan said right now there are more than 400 children waiting to have their wish granted.

"We see children filled with joy and renewed strength to fight their critical illness once they have their wish experience or they know their wish is coming soon," Jordan said.

Everett is no longer waiting, something his family is grateful for as they start a new chapter of their life. It's one where Everett is well and the family is filled with joy.

"I have been waiting for this point, just because I think it's a good way to close the chapter on like a very horrible part of our life, but it's also ending very well," Miranda Carpenter said.

On average, it costs about $7,500 to make a wish come true through the Make-A-Wish Network in Eastern North Carolina. All donations remain local.