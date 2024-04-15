Chicago Sky has 2 top 10 picks in 2024 WNBA draft, as fans gather at Revolution Brewery

The highly anticipated 2024 WNBA draft (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) is finally here. Like many fans, players will anxiously await to hear their name called on Monday night at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sky have two top 10 picks Monday night in one of the most anticipated WNBA drafts in sports history.

Women's basketball fans are expected to pack Revolution Brewery and Taproom for Monday night's Chicago Sky Draft Watch Party.

WNBA draftees were already walking the iconic "orange carpet" to a mass of fans Monday.

Monday's draft comes on the heels of an unprecedented NCAA women's basketball tournament that saw record-breaking viewership numbers.

"We're already seeing that energy carry over to the WNBA," said Annie Costabile, WNBA and Chicago Sky beat reporter for the Chicago Sun Times.

Costabile is covering the action from the WNBA draft in New York.

"There have been crowds of fans following these athletes around. They started their day at the Empire State Building. There were literal blocks of children, adults standing outside the Empire State Building trying to catch a glimpse of these players," Costabile said.

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is all but certain to be the No. 1 pick.

Clark, along with South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA guard Kiki Rice are other big names profiled in an upcoming ESPN docuseries.

The Sky has the potential to change things up next season, with picks three and seven in the draft.

"Top targets are Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese: Those are two of their targets with those picks, but, beyond Kamilla and Angel, there are a number of viable options with both of those picks," Costabile said. "So much of what happens with the Sky at No. 3 and No. 7 depends on who is picking before them and who they pick."

The draft started at 6:30 p.m., and is the first in nearly a decade with a live audience.