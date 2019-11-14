Woman struck by CPD squad car in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Chicago police squad car in the city's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Chicago fire officials confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle near East 71st Street and South Jeffrey Avenue and taken to University of Chicago Hospital. As of 10:30 p.m. she was in critical condition, police said.

Police said officers were speaking with a 34-year-old woman just after 6 p.m. and that when they were leaving the area, the woman's right leg became stuck under the passenger side tire of the car. Police said she is being treated for injuries to her right leg and head.

The incident drew a crowd of onlookers.

"When he hit her, she fell back and hit her head on the ground. Boom!" said witness Eddie Williams. "That's when everybody else started coming up, because they heard it. It was just that loud."

Witnesses described a violent impact.

"He hit her hard. I mean, hard," Williams said.

"Ran her over," said another witness. "I'm looking dead at her. And he got out of the car, he said, oh!"

"We walked, and there was a whole body under the police car," said James Torrey, witness.

CPD's Major Accidents division is investigating the incident.
