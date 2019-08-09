Woman, 28, shot at while driving in Kenwood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was shot at while driving Friday morning in Kenwood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the woman was driving northbound on Lake Shore Drive. As she passed the intersection at 47th Street, someone in a light colored van stopped next to her vehicle and fired shots at her, police said. Her vehicle was only struck once, police said.

She left the scene and called police in the 100 block of E. Roosevelt Road.

The woman and her passenger, a 24-year-old man, were not struck by gunfire, police said.

No other people were inside of the vehicle at the time of the incident, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central Detectives investigate.
