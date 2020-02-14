Minooka fire leaves woman, 5-year-old grandson dead

By
MINOOKA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 57-year-old woman and her five-year-old grandson were killed in a fire in Minooka Friday morning, authorities said.

The Grundy County Coroner's Office confirms the fire took place in the 24500-block of Bell Road at about 1 a.m..

A 57-year-old woman, Susan Weber, was transported to a hospital in Morris where she was pronounced dead, the coroner's office said. Her five-year-old grandson, Wavelyn Fitch, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Will County Coroner's Office said.

The boy's mother and her younger son both escaped the fire, They were treated at a hospital and released, the Minooka fire chief said.

The fire remains under investigation with the state fire marshal, Minooka police and Channahon fire, will County Coroner's Office and Grundy County Coroner's Office.
