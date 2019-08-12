Woman, 60, killed, 1 injured in hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 60-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle that crashed into a bus stop in the Woodlawn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side, police said.Chicago police said a Ford Explorer was traveling near the 400 block of E. 61st St. at around 7:15 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck two women and a bus terminal. The car then fled the scene, according to police.The now-deceased victim had been transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead Sunday.The other female victim, also 60, had been transported to St. Bernard Hospital in stable condition.Officials said the driver has been taken into custody. Charges are pending, according to police.