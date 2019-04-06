Woman, 61, critically injured in Lawndale hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a woman Friday in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.The 61-year-old was in a crosswalk in the 1200 block of Central Park Avenue when a red minivan struck her and kept on driving south, Chicago police said.Paramedics were called at 2:07 p.m. and transported the woman in critical condition, police said.Police said the vehicle was a red or maroon Dodge Journey SUV.Anyone with tips was asked to call detectives at (312) 745-4521.