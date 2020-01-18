'You tried to kill her': Man attacks Texas woman with machete

SPRING, Texas -- A woman in Spring, Texas says she feels like what happened to her inside her home on Wednesday was a dream.
Ty'methia Hunter-Jackson was sitting on the edge of her bed doing her homework when she was attacked with a machete.
"When I look up, he is standing in front of me holding a machete, kind of like a baseball bat, and I said 'What are you...' and before I could even finish my sentence he slammed the machete down," Ty'methia said.
She identified the man who hit her three times with a machete as her husband's cousin. He planned to spend the night at their home like she said he had several times before.
Jerrick Jackson was outside when he heard his wife scream and then saw her running through the blinds.
Jerrick choked up recalling his wife coming out of their back fence with the side of her face slashed. His cousin was not far behind.
"I closed (the fence) to stop him, but he saw me and started screaming and yanked it open," Jerrick said. "I have my keys in my hand and I said 'What do you want? What do you want?' and he says, 'Give me the keys.' I give him the keys and he take them and drives off."
Jerrick said he grew up with his cousin and considers him a brother.
"I was afraid the whole time of somebody breaking in, when the whole time the guy was inside my home," Jerrick said. "He was my family, somebody I trusted."
Ty'methia was released from the hospital Friday afternoon. She has a cut from her ear to the corner of her mouth. She also has a cut on her leg and hand and large bruises. She said doctors have not determined if she will need plastic surgery yet.
Neither Ty'methia nor her husband can pinpoint what triggered the attack.
"Something demonic in him that don't like the faith in me. That's all I can think of," Ty'methia said.
Harris County Precinct 4 deputies would not release the suspect's name, but says an aggravated assault of a family member charge has been accepted by the District Attorney. The suspect is still on the loose.
"You tried to kill her," Jerrick said. "Turn yourself in."
Jackson's coworkers set up a GoFundMe page for the family so they can replace their car that the suspect took and cover medical bills.
