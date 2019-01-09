Florida woman attacked elderly parents because they wouldn't take her to Outback Steakhouse: Authorities

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of attacking parents because they refused to take her out to dinner

LAKE WORTH, Florida --
A Florida woman has been arrested after she allegedly attacked her parents because they wouldn't take her to eat at Outback Steakhouse.

Deana Seltzer, 28, lives with her parents and reportedly wanted to go to the restaurant last Wednesday, but her parents said no. Deputies say that's when she began punching her mother and scratched her father in the face.

Vadim Seltzer called 911 and told dispatchers that his daughter was armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Deana Seltzer reportedly tried to run away but was quickly caught and taken into custody.

Seltzer was arrested on one count each of simple domestic battery and battery of a person 65 or older. She also faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A Palm Beach County judge ordered that Seltzer undergo a mental health assessment upon her release from jail. She was also ordered to stay away from drugs, alcohol and weapons, WPLG-TV reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackarrestu.s. & worldrestaurantFlorida
Top Stories
Boy, 9, missing from Englewood
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Illinois House, Senate to be sworn into new session
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Arrest warrant issued for homeless man in GoFundMe scandal
FACT CHECK: President Trump gives Oval Office speech on border wall
Show More
Trump urges wall funding to fix border 'crisis' as government shutdown continues
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with single-digit wind chills Wednesday
Facility's CEO resigns after vegetative patient gives birth; former caregiver speaks out
Indiana mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop speaks out
More News