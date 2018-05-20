Woman beaten by group of 4 women in West Loop

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was attacked and found pantless on a downtown street Sunday morning.

Police said the 49-year-old was followed and beaten by four other women in the 100-block of North Riverside Plaza.

The victim told officers she left a house in the area and was then followed by the group.

The group pushed her to the ground, knocking out some of her teeth and leaving her with cuts and bruises.

The woman managed to break away and find help.

No arrests have been made and Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beatingattackChicagoWest Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News