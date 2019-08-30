Woman carjacked in Harwood Heights Portillo's drive-thru

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was carjacked while sitting in the drive-thru of a Portillo's restaurant in Harwood Heights Tuesday night.

The carjacking occurred at the Portillo's at 7308 West Lawrence Avenue at about 11:45 p.m.

Police said the carjacker walked up to the woman's car and told her that she had a nail in her tire. When she got out to check it, police said he got into the car, pushed the woman to the ground and drove off.

The carjacker then drove west on Lawrence Avenue. The car was later recovered damaged in the 7200-block of West Higgins Avenue in Chicago.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, 30-40 years old, 5'8"-5'10" with 180-200 pounds, brown hair, scruffy face and no tattoos. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki/gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harwood Police Detective Jolanta Smith at (708) 667-7014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harwood heightsportilloscarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman sexually assaulted on Museum Campus, police say
Lightfoot says city faces $838M budget deficit
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian track headed toward Florida, now Category 2
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, cooler Friday
Teen charged in Edgewater beating that critically injured man
Gas station accidentally sets price to 28 cents a gallon
Woman gave birth in jail cell with no medical help: Lawsuit
Show More
Dolton vigil held for girl, 16, killed in shooting as city struggles with violence
Family of slain Indiana man attempts to hold killer's children accountable
Dozens of medical professionals arrested in opioid crackdown
Man stabbed after argument in Chicago's Loop, family says
Most expensive house in San Francisco up for sale
More TOP STORIES News