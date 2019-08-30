Woman carjacked in Harwood Heights Portillo's drive-thru

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was carjacked while sitting in the drive-thru of a Portillo's restaurant in Harwood Heights Tuesday night.The carjacking occurred at the Portillo's at 7308 West Lawrence Avenue at about 11:45 p.m.Police said the carjacker walked up to the woman's car and told her that she had a nail in her tire. When she got out to check it, police said he got into the car, pushed the woman to the ground and drove off.The carjacker then drove west on Lawrence Avenue. The car was later recovered damaged in the 7200-block of West Higgins Avenue in Chicago.The suspect is described by police as a white man, 30-40 years old, 5'8"-5'10" with 180-200 pounds, brown hair, scruffy face and no tattoos. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki/gray shorts.Anyone with information is asked to contact Harwood Police Detective Jolanta Smith at (708) 667-7014.