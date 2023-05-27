Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning in the 5700 block of W. Chicago Ave, on the West Side.

Woman found dead in alley in Austin neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was found dead early Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to an emergency call of an unresponsive person in the 5700 block of W. Chicago Ave. at approximately 12:06 a.m.

An unidentified female was discovered and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Investigators could be seen collecting evidence in an alley near Chicago and Waller.

It's still not clear how she died. The Cook County Medical Exam

Area Four detectives are investigating.