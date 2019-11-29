CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday morning after police say she fell in front of a Blue Line train.
Chicago police responded just before 9:30 a.m. Friday to the CTA Blue Line station at Dearborn Street and Jackson Avenue after a train hit a woman, police said.
Police said the woman was talking on her phone when she walked backwards onto the track as a train was approaching.
She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said, but she remained stable.
Blue Line trains were suspended between the Grand and UIC-Halsted stations after the crash, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses were running as Chicago police investigated the incident.
Woman distracted by phone hit by Blue Line train after falling on tracks, Chicago police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More