Woman distracted by phone hit by Blue Line train after falling on tracks, Chicago police say

A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday morning after police say she fell in front of a Blue Line train.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday morning after police say she fell in front of a Blue Line train.

Chicago police responded just before 9:30 a.m. Friday to the CTA Blue Line station at Dearborn Street and Jackson Avenue after a train hit a woman, police said.

Police said the woman was talking on her phone when she walked backwards onto the track as a train was approaching.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said, but she remained stable.

Blue Line trains were suspended between the Grand and UIC-Halsted stations after the crash, according to the CTA. Shuttle buses were running as Chicago police investigated the incident.
