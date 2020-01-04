Woman fatally stabs man in neck at Englewood liquor store, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A domestic-related dispute ended in murder at a liquor store in Englewood Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said a 41-year-old woman stabbed a 36-year-old man in the neck near the 6000 block of S Racine.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said the stabbing appears to be a domestic-related incident.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to CPD.

The woman remains in custody with charges pending.

Area South detectives are investigating the stabbing. No other details are known at this time.
