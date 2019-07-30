Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said an 18-year-old woman dragged a man with her car Tuesday while fleeing a tow yard in the Loop.

According to police, around about 1:55 a.m. the woman fled from the 400 block of East Lower Wacker Drive in her Honda Civic after she refused to pay a tow fee.

A 43-year-old man who worked at the tow yard there was dragged as the woman drove off.

The man was scraped and bruised but refused medical service, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptow truckcar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
'Big Boy' leaves West Chicago
Man boards Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Texas deputy turned TV actor charged in wife's murder
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Walmart in Mississippi
Show More
Red Cross offering donors gift cards due to blood supply shortage
Freund family home declared uninhabitable, may be torn down: Report
VIDEO: Kids run for cover during shooting at Mo. park
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Big sister saves brother, 4, from drowning in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News