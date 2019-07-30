Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago police said an 18-year-old woman dragged a man with her car Tuesday while fleeing a tow yard in the Loop.According to police, around about 1:55 a.m. the woman fled from the 400 block of East Lower Wacker Drive in her Honda Civic after she refused to pay a tow fee.A 43-year-old man who worked at the tow yard there was dragged as the woman drove off.The man was scraped and bruised but refused medical service, police said.No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.