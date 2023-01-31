CPD investigating after body found in freezer on NW Side

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was found in a freezer on West Melrose Street in Cragin.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an ongoing death investigation after the body of a 96-year-old woman was found in a freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Her body was discovered in the Cragin neighborhood's 5500-block of West Melrose Street at about 4:33 p.m., authorities said. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

ABC7 Chicago cameras were rolling when investigators were seen pulling what appeared to a freezer from the home. So far, they have not said if any foul play was involved.

Police said they are conducting a death investigation and did not immediately provide further information about the situation.

The woman was not immediately identified as of early Tuesday morning, and it was not clear who else may be involved.

So far, no one is in custody.

