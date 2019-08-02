Woman in critical condition after getting trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville

Emergency crews responded to Ontario Street and Fairbanks Court just after 9 a.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a CTA bus.
Fire officials said she has been transported to Northwestern Medical Center in critical but stable condition.
Update to Pedestrian struck by bus at Ontario & Fairbank: female patient was transported to Northwestern Hospital in SERIOUS but stable condition.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2019
No other information is available at this time. We will update when more becomes available.