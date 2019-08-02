Woman in critical condition after getting trapped under CTA bus in Streeterville

Update to Pedestrian struck by bus at Ontario & Fairbank: female patient was transported to Northwestern Hospital in SERIOUS but stable condition. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 2, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is hospitalized after she was rescued from being trapped under a bus Friday morning in Streeterville, according to Chicago Fire Department.Emergency crews responded to Ontario Street and Fairbanks Court just after 9 a.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a CTA bus.Fire officials said she has been transported to Northwestern Medical Center in critical but stable condition.No other information is available at this time. We will update when more becomes available.