Woman, 55, injured in Near West Side shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

A 58-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Near West Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 58-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Near West Side.

About 11:48 p.m. the woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Van Buren Street when two unknown vehicles fired shots at each other, Chicago police said.

The woman suffered lacerations from broken glass after one of the shots hit her vehicle and shattered the windows, police said. Her condition was stabilized at St. Mary's Hospital.

The two vehicles involved in the gunfire drove off west on I-290, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
near west sidechicagochicago crimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing Crystal Lake boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Rescuers searching for boy, 9, in Bangs Lake in Wauconda
5 hearts found in Loop alley determined not to be human, ME says
Kim Foxx's chief spokesperson resigns from State's Attorney's Office
Man who says he was tortured into murder confession speaks after jail release
Lake Michigan water level running well above average
Brookfield Zoo's echidnas get Easter egg treats
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, warmer but still breezy Saturday
Marijuana festival to be held in Andersonville on 4/20
VIDEO: Sheriff's officer rescues donkey wandering on I-90
Dozens gather for Good Friday Peace March in Albany Park
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony 'showing real signs of recovery'
More TOP STORIES News