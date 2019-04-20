Woman, 55, injured in Near West Side shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 58-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting Friday in the Near West Side.About 11:48 p.m. the woman was in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2400 block of West Van Buren Street when two unknown vehicles fired shots at each other, Chicago police said.The woman suffered lacerations from broken glass after one of the shots hit her vehicle and shattered the windows, police said. Her condition was stabilized at St. Mary's Hospital.The two vehicles involved in the gunfire drove off west on I-290, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.