Chicago police release surveillance images of vehicle in Wicker Park hit-and-run that injured woman

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver of a black SUV wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a woman in Wicker Park Tuesday night.

The woman, 32, was crossing North Avenue when police said the SUV struck her as it was turning left to head west on Damen Avenue from north Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.

The SUV then fed on west on North Avenue. The woman was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect's vehicle.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Specialist Del Coiro at (312) 745-4521 and anonymous tips can be sent to cpdtip.com.
