76-year-old woman killed in crash near Midway Airport, Chicago police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 76-year-old woman was killed in a car crash near Midway Airport on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The fatal crash occurred in the 5100 block of S. Cicero Ave. at around 5 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 41-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu southbound on Cicero when he hit the woman driving a Honda eastbound on Archer.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was not seriously injured, and was taken into police custody.

No other details about the crash are known at this time.
