Woman killed in River North after stolen Jeep fleeing police strikes taxi ID'd

A 66-year-old woman riding in a taxi was killed Wednesday night after the driver of a stolen Jeep, who was allegedly fleeing police, struck the cab in Chicago's River North neighborhood.Police said they were trying to stop the white Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the driver blew a red light trying to get away.The Jeep, which was reported stolen in the 500-block of North State Street, slammed into the taxi near West Grand Avenue and North Dearborn Street around 10:55 p.m.The victim was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Diana Lampsa of Palmyra, Wis., a psychiatrist.The impact caused the cab to hit two pedestrians, a 45-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, who were on the sidewalk. Police said they both have broken legs. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital and the woman was taken to Illinois Masonic.Lampra was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she died.Steve Comeaux, her ex-husband, described her as adventurous."She loved life. Looked out for others. Didn't have a mean bone in her body," he said.The crash could be heard as police talked to dispatch:The taxi driver sustained minor injuries. The 65-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition."We came downstairs and we heard someone got off the Jeep and started running and got arrested. Next thing, I saw someone covered from head to toe in a white sheet and just transported into an ambulance and they just didn't move from there," Jackie, a witness, said.Two men and a woman were arrested. They were not injured in the crash. Charges are pending.Area Central detectives and the Major Accidents division were investigating.