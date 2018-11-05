A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in south suburban Sauk Village Sunday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.Police are looking for a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, which has extensive front-end damage, in connection to the incident.At about 7 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of an unresponsive woman on the road in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway. Investigators said it was determined the woman was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.The Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating the incident.Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call sheriff's police detectives at 708-865-4896.