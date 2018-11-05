Woman killed in Sauk Village hit-and-run crash; police looking for white GMC Sierra pickup truck

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Sauk Village Sunday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A 42-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run in south suburban Sauk Village Sunday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Police are looking for a white GMC Sierra pickup truck, which has extensive front-end damage, in connection to the incident.

At about 7 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of an unresponsive woman on the road in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway. Investigators said it was determined the woman was struck by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.

The Cook County Sheriff's Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is asked to call sheriff's police detectives at 708-865-4896.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runtraffic fatalitieswoman killedSauk Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search resumes for 2 missing after crash into Calumet River
Cook County early voters turning out in record numbers, election officials say
2 Chicago area Lowe's closing; among 51 stores to shutter
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Report: Amazon plans to split its 2nd HQ between 2 cities
Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin in February
Boy kills grandma after being asked to clean his room, grandpa says
Skin cancer deaths rising for men, not women
Show More
Ohio priest arrested after altar girl he was in a relationship with gets pregnant
Driver was huffing before crashing into Girl Scout troop in Wis., killing 4, prosecutors say
VIDEO: HS teacher arrested, seen punching student during class
Sheriff: Girls, 14 and 15, fatally shot by stepdad in double murder-suicide
Newlyweds, pilot killed in helicopter crash 90 min after wedding
More News