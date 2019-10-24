Woman doused with gas, lit on fire at Tallahassee Taco Bell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Tallahassee Police Department and investigators have arrested the suspect in the attempted murder at Taco Wednesday night.
The suspect, who TPD has identified as 32-year-old Mia Williams, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Pensacola Street and White Drive, reported WTXL.
TPD says the suspect will be charged under the name 'Mia Williams.'
Police say the victim is in serious condition after Williams allegedly poured gasoline on the victim and set the victim on fire at the Taco Bell on South Monroe Street.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
