Woman doused with gas, lit on fire at Tallahassee Taco Bell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The Tallahassee Police Department and investigators have arrested the suspect in the attempted murder at Taco Wednesday night.

The suspect, who TPD has identified as 32-year-old Mia Williams, was taken into custody around 5 a.m. Thursday morning in the area of Pensacola Street and White Drive, reported WTXL.

TPD says the suspect will be charged under the name 'Mia Williams.'

Police say the victim is in serious condition after Williams allegedly poured gasoline on the victim and set the victim on fire at the Taco Bell on South Monroe Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to please call them at (850) 891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaattempted murderfireu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS strike negotiations continue for 8th day; CTU plans civil disobedience training
Intruder killed after being confronted by homeowner on West Side
39 people found dead in truck ID'd as Chinese nationals: Police
Cubs hire David Ross as next manager
2019 American Music Awards nominees: Taylor Swift could set new record
112-year-old lifelong White Sox fan attends his very first game
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Show More
Congress grills Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over digital currency, political ads
Vehicle plunges from Indianapolis parking garage, killing 2
24-year-old becomes billionaire overnight
Pedestrian hit by Chicago police vehicle
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool start, mostly cloudy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News