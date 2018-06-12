Woman rear-ended, robbed at gunpoint in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was robbed at gunpoint after her car was rear-ended in Waukegan Wednesday.

Police said the woman was driving her white Nissan in the 1800 block of Belvidere Road at approximately 11 a.m. on May 24 when she was rear-ended by a dark colored vehicle.


The driver then got out of his car and took the woman's purse while displaying a handgun, police said. He then got back into his car and fled.

Waukegan police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at 847-360-9001.
