A manicure in Valparaiso ended in trouble when an employee climbed on a car to try and stop a customer from driving off without paying.Police say 28-year-old Charley Fowler wasn't happy with her manicure and refused to have her nails redone for free. Fowler then tried to take off without paying.This happened last Saturday at Diamond Nails and Spa. An employee ran out and tried to stop Fowler by jumping on her car.Police arrested Fowler. She faces a misdemeanor charge of theft.