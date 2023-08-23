Police in Kentucky rescued a woman who was found chained to the floor of a home in Louisville.

Police rescue woman chained to floor of home in Kentucky thanks to alert neighbors

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- A woman found chained to the floor of a home in Kentucky was rescued by police thanks to neighbors.

It happened last Wednesday around 7 p.m. in Louisville.

Neighbors heard a woman screaming for help and called 911.

Police had to use a ladder to climb up to a second-story window.

Body camera video released by police showed them hacking at the restraint with an ax.

"I'm sorry, sir," the woman could be heard saying as she cried to police when they asked if she knew where the key to the lock was around her neck. "He's got it on his keys."

She was saved thanks to her ability to kick the window out of the room, allowing neighbors to hear her cries for help.

"Thank you so much," she said as police freed her.

Rescuers then used bolt cutters to free the woman from the chain as she sobbed on the front porch of the home.

Two days after the woman was rescued, police arrested 36-year-old Moises May.

According to police, the woman and May share a child together.

He faces several charges including kidnapping and assault.

May is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court on August 28.