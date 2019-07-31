Woman says she punched carjacker, who crashed into CTA Blue Line entrance in Loop

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who was attempting to steal a car with two passengers inside ended up crashing into an entrance for the CTA Blue Line in the Loop Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 400-block of South Dearborn Street at about 11:35 p.m. Police said the driver and a person sitting in the front seat of a Hyundai sedan just got out of the car when a man jumped in and sped off. Two people were still in the back seat, including the car owner's sister, who fought back.

That woman, Jasmine Brown, told ABC7 she attacked the driver and tried to throw the car into park. The carjacker then crashed into the Jackson Blue Line entrance in the Loop.

"The moment I punched him, he was like dazed because he didn't know anybody was in the car because we were behind him and I jumped to the front and...I'm trying to throw the car in park, but it wouldn't go in park, Brown said."

The carjacker took off and left the car up on the sidewalk. The passengers were not injured.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.
