Woman sexually assaulted at Wrigley Field during Foo Fighters concert

The Foo Fighters performed at Wrigley Field in Chicago as part of their Concrete and Gold World Tour.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a port-a-potty Sunday night at the Foo Fighters concert at Wrigley Field, Chicago police said.

No one was in custody Monday. Police are searching for a 5-feet-9-inches tall man between 40 and 50 years old with brown balding hair.

At about 9:30 p.m., the woman was standing in line for food when the man groped her. She left the line and went to a port-a-potty and before she could lock the hatch, the man sexually assaulted her.

Police are investigating.

Monday night, the Foo Fighters will play its second Chicago show at Wrigley Field for its Concrete and Gold World Tour.

Julian Green, a spokesman for the Chicago Cubs, said in a statement: "We were notified of an assault of a female guest and immediately contacted Chicago Police during last night's event at Wrigley Field. We are using every available resource to help authorities identify and apprehend the suspect and are working with CPD to address the matter quickly. We are encouraging anyone who may have information to please contact police."
