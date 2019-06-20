'Wedding Crashers' inspires North Carolina woman to put eye drops in fiancée's soda

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman was caught putting eye drops into her fiancée's soda Saturday at their Rowan County home.
According to WSOC, the victim said he confronted his fiancée, Jaymee Cruz, after he watched her put eye drops in his Coca-Cola.
He then locked himself and their baby in the bathroom and called 911.
When deputies arrived, Cruz denied the allegations, but later said she did it to make the man sick. She said she wanted to take her daughter and move out. She said she got the idea from the movie "Wedding Crashers."
The eye drops contain tetrahydrozoline which can be deadly if consumed. When ingested, it can cause abnormal drowsiness, sedation, low or high blood pressure, difficulty breathing, decreased heart rates, and even a coma.
Cruz was charged with distributing a noxious or deleterious substance that might be injurious to a person's health or might cause physical discomfort.
Cruz has since bonded out.
