'Wedding Crashers' inspires North Carolina woman to put eye drops in fiancée's soda

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman was caught putting eye drops into her fiancée's soda Saturday at their Rowan County home.

According to WSOC, the victim said he confronted his fiancée, Jaymee Cruz, after he watched her put eye drops in his Coca-Cola.

He then locked himself and their baby in the bathroom and called 911.

When deputies arrived, Cruz denied the allegations, but later said she did it to make the man sick. She said she wanted to take her daughter and move out. She said she got the idea from the movie "Wedding Crashers."

The eye drops contain tetrahydrozoline which can be deadly if consumed. When ingested, it can cause abnormal drowsiness, sedation, low or high blood pressure, difficulty breathing, decreased heart rates, and even a coma.

Cruz was charged with distributing a noxious or deleterious substance that might be injurious to a person's health or might cause physical discomfort.

Cruz has since bonded out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccrimepoisonmovienorth carolina news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
Sex trafficker sentenced to life in prison
Mom accused of killing special-needs son described him as 'pure evil'
PRIDE 2019: Stonewall Riots, 50 years later
CTA Orange Line hits woman who fell on tracks in McKinley Park
Ex-girlfriend of Brendt Christensen testifies at murder trial of Chinese scholar
2 killed in fiery semi crash on I-94 in Racine Co.; NB lanes reopen
Show More
Florida boys runs in honor of fallen Racine officer
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office
Teen found guilty in 2016 killing outside Starbucks sentenced Thursday
ABC casting new Ryan Reynolds-produced game show 'Don't'
More TOP STORIES News