A 30-year-old woman was stabbed while riding a CTA bus on the Magnificent Mile Sunday night, Chicago police said.The stabbing occurred on the 147 CTA bus at about 10:15 p.m. along Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street, police said.The woman was sitting on the bus when another woman sitting behind her stabbed her in the back of the head, police said. It's not clear what she was stabbed with, but police said whatever it was, was inside a glove.The victim had a minor cut to the back of the head. She was looked at by paramedics at the scene and was not transported to a hospital.CTA riders Monday morning, couldn't believe it."I am going to be worried about it now on the train and everything now. Even walking down the street lately you can't trust anyone anymore," said CTA rider Camahra Wiley.Others make a conscience effort to stay aware on the buses and trains."I have to see the people inside and find a good place to sit," said CTA rider John Ampadu.Or find an alternate route altogether."I take it during rush hour. I take it to get to work in the morning. I take it at night, not late at night, just 5 or 6 o'clock, so I do worry about it if it's late at night, maybe past eight or 9 o'clock sometimes I'll do Uber or taxi besides the bus or train," said CTA rider Jeanne Sheehy.Police said the suspect, who may be homeless, got off of the bus and walked south on Michigan Avenue. Another bus had to pick up the other passengers to continue the route while police investigate.The suspect and the victim did not know each other, and police said they didn't even interact before the stabbing.