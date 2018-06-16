Woman stabbed on CTA bus in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A woman was stabbed aboard a CTA bus on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the 65-year-old woman was riding the bus near Roosevelt Road and Jefferson Street when she got into an argument with a 56-year-old woman that she knew. During the fight, the 56-year-old woman stabbed the victim in the index finger, causing a small cut.

Police said the victim was transported to UIC Hospital for treatment and was released in good condition. The suspect fled the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingCTAbuswoman injuredChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Hadiya Pendleton murder trial: Closing arguments expected for Mickiael Ward
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Police: Man robs adult bookstore, nearly hit trying to dodge cops
More News